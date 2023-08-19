Bossert, Lee A. - Trinity United Church of Christ, 2340 State Street, East Petersburg, 11 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Bowers, Catherine Pearl (Koppenhaver) - Free Grace Brethren in Christ Church, 2134 US-209, Millersburg, 1 PM. Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home
Brown, Margaret Roseann (Plutchak) - Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St., Lancaster, 11 AM. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Bucks, Michael D. - American Legion Post 429, 300 Cocalico Street, Ephrata, 12 PM. Furman Home for Funerals
Despard, Barbara Ann Brubaker - Lititz Moravian Congregation, 8 Church Square, Lititz, 12 Noon. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Gianopoulos, Nicholas C. - Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, 10:30 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Groff, Ruth O. - Ruhl’s United Methodist Cemetery, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, 10:30 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Harris, John Samuel - Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, 11 AM. Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc.
Heidig-Hershey, Audrey - St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, 1 PM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Houseal, Elva L. - Alliance Church of Elizabethtown, 425 Clover Leaf Road, Elizabethtown, 11 AM. Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.
Patterson, Patrick - Quarryville Cemetery, Robert Fulton Highway and Park Avenue, Quarryville, 11 AM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Schmid, John David - Lower Auditorium, Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, 3 PM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory