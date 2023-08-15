Blevins, Janet M. - Highview Church of God, 2470 Leaman Road, Ronks, 11 AM. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Euston, E. Terry - Britain Hill at the Livery, 1702 Lampeter Rd., Lancaster, 4 PM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Fisher, Alberta J. - Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church, 303 West Christine Road, Nottingham, 10 AM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Fisher, Devon M. - Manheim Brethren In Christ Church, 54, North Penryn Road, Manheim, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Fisher, Elmer F. - Late home, 729 Georgetown Road, Ronks, 9 AM EST. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Fisher, Lizzie S. - Fisher home, Centre Hall, 1 PM. Steven R. Neff Funeral Home
LeFever, Michael W. - Joseph A. Fluehr Funeral Home, Inc. 800 Newtown-Richboro Road, Richboro, 7 PM
Sheaffer, Sylvia J. - Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, 11 AM
Simione, Harry P. - Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, 1 PM. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory
Sprunger, Lynn Marie - Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, 3 PM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Straley, Douglas R. - Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, 11 AM