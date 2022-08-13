Brown, Nichole L. - Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Rd., Ephrata, 1 PM. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Gebhart, John K. - Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, 11 AM
Hertzler, Barbara Ann - Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, 12 PM. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Hess, Helen Suzanne - Salem Bible Church, 590 Voganville Road, New Holland, 11 AM. Furman Home for Funerals
Lapp, Eli L. - Late home, 468 Union School Road, Oxford, 9 AM EST. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Weaver, D. Anne - Akron Mennonite Church, 1311 Diamond Street, Akron, 11:30 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Wenner, Shirley A. - St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501. E. Orange St., Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Wolverton, Carolyn P. (Cestra) - Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, 11 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Wonders, Glenn L. - Faith Outreach Center, 475 Anderson Ferry Rd., Mount Joy, 2 PM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.