Barnett, Thomas C. - Washington Boro Church of God, 15 Rockfish St., Washington Boro, 11 AM. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.
Buch, Harold W., Jr. - Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Rd., Lancaster, 11 AM. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Cargill, Eileen M. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM
Fisher, Henry F. - Late home, 2964 Shiprock Road, Willow Street, 9 AM EST. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Gress, Patricia Faye - Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, 11 AM. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Groff, Gregory N. - Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, 2 PM
Keener, Sara A. - Goods Mennonite Church, Bossler Road, Elizabethtown, 10:15 AM. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc.
King, John Lucas - Late home, 216 Little Beaver Road, Strasburg, 1 PM EST. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Kunkle, John K. - Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory