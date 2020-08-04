Espenshade, Sherwood Dale - Risser’s Mennonite Cemetery, 11:00 AM. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc.
Kreider, Chester Ray - Conestoga Methodist Church Cemetery, 71 Sand Hill Rd., Conestoga, 10 AM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Medlar, Donald Paul - Creswell Cemetery, Conestoga, 11 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Mentch, Shirley A. - DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, 10 AM
Mitchell, Mary M. - St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Zack, Cheryl Ann - St. Richard Catholic Church, 110 North Oak Street, Manheim, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.