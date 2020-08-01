Chew, Shirley Jean - Mt. Vernon Christian Church, 1 Lighthouse Drive, Kirkwood, 11 AM. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Frey, Cynthia Marie - Community Fellowship Church, 200 Bethel Dr., Lancaster, 10 AM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Fulmer, Ann Elizabeth - Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron, 2 PM
Glover, Darryl L. - Brightside Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Hartranft, Donald L., Sr. - Comfort Inn Lancaster County North, 1 Denver Road, Denver, 11 AM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.
Lefever, Kathryn J. - Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, 10:30 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Marshall, Jose - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM
Myer, Floyd L. - Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church, 23 S. State St., Brownstown, 1 PM. Furman Home for Funerals