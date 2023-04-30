Funeral Services for Apr 30, 2023 Staff Writer Apr 30, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Oberdorff, David L. - Terrace at Heritage Hills, 2700 Mt. Rose Ave., York, 10:30 AM. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. LNP Media Group, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Funerals Today Funeral Services Newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Tributes to and memories of those who have passed. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy.