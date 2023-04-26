Funeral Services for Apr 26, 2023 Staff Writer Apr 26, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Lichty, Kathleen R. - Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, 1 PMMartin, Irwin S. - Grace Covenant Church, 99 Café Lane, Middleburg, 11 AM. George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc. LNP Media Group, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Funerals Today Funeral Services Newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Tributes to and memories of those who have passed. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy.