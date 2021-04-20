Bishop, David G. - Middle Creek Church, 351 West Middle Creek Road, Lititz, 2 PM. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc.
Miller, Wilbur J. - Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra, 10 AM
Putt, Lloyd I. - Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, 11:30 AM
Sensenig, Jeremiah O. - Fairmount Mennonite Church, 520 Little Britain Road North, Quarryville, 9:30 AM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.
Shank, Carol Koelsch - Chapel at Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services