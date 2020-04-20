Funeral Services for Apr 20, 2020 Staff Writer Apr 20, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print King, John David - King residence, Spring Mills, 9 AM. Steven R. Neff Funeral HomeRessler, Donna M. - Conestoga Memorial Park, 1:30 PM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services LNP Media Group, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Funerals Today Funeral Services Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries — Tributes to and memories of those who have passed. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy.