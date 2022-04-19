Bednarek, Pawel Jan - Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, 9:30 AM
Ellis, Robert Morgan Sr. - Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 441 N. George Street, Millersville, 6 PM
Hauck, Shirley Lorraine - Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata, 11 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Hostetter, Ralph M. & Verna Mae (Witmer) - Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Ave, Mount Joy, 11 AM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Jones, James W. - Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia, 11 AM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Miles, Kenneth George - South Tulsa Baptist Church, 10310 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK, 1 PM. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
Ruhl, Ethel M. - LCBC, Manheim Campus, - 2392 Mount Joy Rd., Manheim, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Sauder, Anna Mary (Sensenig) - Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Road, Ephrata, 10 AM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals
Zell, Barbara Kreider - Christ Lutheran Church, 75 East High Street, Elizabethtown, 11 AM. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory