Armer, Beryl T. - Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, 11 AM
Bollinger, Karen L. - Manheim BIC Church, 54 N. Penryn Rd., Manheim, 11 AM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Brubaker, Arlene Snyder - Hope Born In Christ Church, 2600 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, 1 PM EDT. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Copenhaver, LeRoy E. - Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman St, Lebanon, 11 AM. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania
Dochat, Fred G. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM
Eaby, W. Leon - Grace Fellowship Church, 822 Pointview Avenue, Ephrata, 11 AM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.
Gast, Barry C. - Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, 2 PM
Geib, Troy M. Sr. - Bright Hope Fellowship Church, 345 North Deodate Road, Middletown, 2 PM. Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home
Greer, Charlotte Ann (Tyler) - Lancaster Church of the Nazarene, 2150 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, 4 PM
Hostetter, Evelyn D. (Neff) - Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, 10:30 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Jones, Mary L. - Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville, 11 AM
Keyser, Janet Elinor Myers - St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St., Lancaster, 2 PM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Krebs, Holly Meryl - Bald Eagle Baptist Church, 6644 S. Eagle Valley Rd., Port Matilda, 10 AM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Lutz, Lorraine Sylvia - Chiques United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Main Street, Mount Joy, 2 PM. Cremation & Burial Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
MacHatton, Nancy C. - Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, 10:30 AM
Martin, Reuben S. - Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfautz Hill Road, Stevens, 3:30 PM
Mattson, Paul, Sr. - Brethren Village Chapel, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 2 PM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Moyer, Esther Jean - Grace Fellowship Church, 822 Pointview Ave., Ephrata, 12:15 PM. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc.
Shenk, Harold B. - Open Door Baptist Church, 875 Academy Drive, Lebanon, 1 PM. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
Smith, Yvonne Charles - Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Rd., Lancaster, 5:30 PM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Smucker, Mary S. - West Haven Amish Mennonite church, 837 Peters Road, New Holland, 10 AM. Furman Home for Funerals
Snader, Doris J. - Garden Spot Village Chapel, New Holland, 2:30 PM. Groff-High Funeral Home
Walker, David L. - Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, 419 Pierson Rd., Lititz, 2 PM. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc.
Zigment, Robert Allen - Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air Inc., 610 W MacPhail Rd, Bel Air, MD, 12:30 PM