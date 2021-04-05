Blossick, Thomas M. - St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Bowman, Lawrence G. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM
Dates-Moore, Bessie Mae - Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St., Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Dohner, Mary Ellen (Stauffer) - Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy, 2 PM. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory
Gingrich, Orpha W. - Lauvers Mennonite Church, 34585 Route 35 North, Richfield, 10 AM. Brown Funeral Homes, Inc.
Grimes, Ruth A. - St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 2600 St. Albans Dr., Reading, 10 AM. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc.
Nolt, Nelson W. - Swatara Mennonite Church, 10 Camp Swatara Rd., Myerstown, 10 AM. Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home
Steward, John Jr. - Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., 414 E. King St., Lancaster, 11 AM
Wenger, Verna S. - Groffdale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference), 90 Groffdale Road, Leola, 9:30 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.