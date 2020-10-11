Funeral Mass Announcement Deacon Martin C. Light, Sr.

Deacon Martin C. Light, Sr., 79, of Lancaster, died peacefully with family by his side on April 26, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Martin L. and Carcena (Engle) C. Light.
He is survived by his beloved wife Helen (Schreder) Light of 58 years of marriage. He is also survived by a sister, Sonya Reeder; his children, Martin Jr. (Kellie), Christine White (Barry), and Cathleen Neaves (Dennis); and his 10 grandchildren.
The family invites everyone to Deacon Marty's Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at 11AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Memorial contributions may be made in Deacon Marty's memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church. To send condolences, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
