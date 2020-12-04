FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT Nakia D. Parker

Funeral services for Ms. Nakia D. Parker, 33, of 5433 Knoll Road, Columbia, SC, will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC, with interment to following in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.
Ms. Parker passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at MUSC Medical Center, Charleston, SC.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4:00 PM–7:00 PM.
Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
