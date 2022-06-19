Friedegunde M. Young, 69, passed away at her Landisville home on Monday, June 13, 2022. She was born and raised in Bavaria, Germany, the daughter of the late Josef and Maria (Bischoff) Walenta. Friede shared 23 years of marriage with her husband Ronald E. Young, Jr.
She worked for Silver Slipper, and then as a store manager for Payless Shoe Source.
Friede was a loyal and devoted wife, a sweet and loving mother, and a very proud and loving Oma to her family. She took very good care of Ron, and she made her daughter Sabrina feel calm and at times made her crazy in a good way.
She enjoyed tending to her flowers, feeding and watching the birds, taking walks, going shopping, especially at Park City, and cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles.
In addition to her husband Ron, Friede is survived by her daughter, Sabrina, wife of Ed Tolland of West Hempfield; her son, Robert Mentzer, husband of Kasandra of Dallastown; six grandchildren, Brigitte Breault, Gavin Tolland, Gabrielle Tolland, Dylan Solis, Kaitlyn Mentzer, and Robert Mentzer; her sister, Edith Walenta, partner of Norbert of Gernsheim, Germany; and her brother, Dietmar Walenta, husband of Claudia, and their daughter Melanie of Bavaria, Germany.
Services for Friede will be private.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »