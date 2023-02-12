Friede Lombardi, 90 of Dunedin, FL passed away at Suncoast Hospice on February 8, 2023. She was born in Neuberg, Germany in 1932 to Franz and Anna Seidlmeier. Friede married the love of her life Bobby in New York in 1958; he preceded her in death in 2012.
Friede had a servant heart and always put others first. She was an avid painter, baker and reader with a special fondness for history. Her Christmas cookies will be missed by many.
Friede is survived by her daughters Patricia Albright (Victor) of Holiday and Jamie of Dunedin. She was preceded by her son Robert. Friede also is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and lifelong friends, all of whom she loved and touched deeply.
A mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 150 Water Street, New Holland, PA on February 21 at 11 a.m.
