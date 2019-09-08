Fremont "Joe" W. Martin, Jr., formerly of Manheim, PA, peacefully passed away at his residence in Lincoln, DE on September 4, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on February 28, 1943 in Morristown, NJ to the late Fremont and Lydia (Brown) Martin.
Before retiring as maintenance manager at the Lancaster YWCA, he was a plant manager at AMP, Inc. Harrisburg.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Jennifer L. Martin; his son, Stacy husband of Tracie, Mountville, PA; his step-daughter, Wendy wife of John Scheetz; step-grandson, T.J. husband of Colene Bradney, and step-great-grandson, Luke Bradney, all of Lincoln, DE. He is also survived by his sister, Janice Meisinger of Columbia, PA. He will be missed by his two westies, Rocky (his service dog) and Bruno.
Services will be private.