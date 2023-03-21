Freida Kauffman, age 85, of Gordonville, entered into rest at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Home on Sunday, March 19, 2023. She was the wife of the late Paul I. Kauffman. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Amos K. and Susie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. She grew up in the Morgantown area and served as cook at Hillcrest Homes, Arkansas. Freida spent 9 years as a missionary with Amish Mennonite Aid (Belize) and was a member of the Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church. She enjoyed working alongside her husband at Kauffman Fruit Farm, singing, traveling, serving others, sharing God's love to all. She was an avid Scrabble player, excellent cook, great friend and mother to many.
She is survived by two sons: Andrew Luke husband of Kathleen Bradley Kauffman of Lititz, and Timothy Loyal husband of Zoila Mejia Kauffman of East Earl, 1 daughter Laura Grace wife of Kenneth L. Miller of Goshen, IN, 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 3 brothers: Floyd husband of Marylyn Miller Stoltzfus of Gordonville, Amos husband of Rowena Mast Stoltzfus of Mohnton, Freeman husband of Phyllis Hoover Stoltzfus of Thornton, CO; and a sister Fannie wife of Roman Stoltzfus of Paradise.
Funeral service will take place at Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church, 2900 Church Road, Bird in Hand, PA on Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday, March 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
