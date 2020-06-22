Freeman "Fritz" Blough, Jr., 73, of Manheim, and formerly of Lititz and Johnstown, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born in Johnstown, he was the son of the late Freeman W. and Mary Gindlesperger Blough. Fritz was the loving husband of Mary Ann Caplinger Blough and they observed their 52nd wedding anniversary in January of this year. For over 51 years Fritz worked in the management division in electrical contracting for the Farfield Company, Lititz. He was a 1964 graduate of Conemaugh Township High School in Davidsville. Fritz was an active and faithful member of the Lititz Church of the Brethren, where he served as coordinator of the church renovation projects, and was a member of the Builders Sunday school class. He was also a past member of the American Business Club in Lititz. His interests included attending NASCAR Races whenever he was able. Fritz was a loving and kind person who would help anyone in need and was also known for his contagious laugh that could fill up a room with joy. He had a deep and abiding love for his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and he cherished the family trips and especially spending time at Stone Harbor, New Jersey.
Surviving in addition to his wife Mary Ann, is a son, Brian K. husband of Charlene Blough of Lititz, a daughter, Beth A. wife of Joe Brown of Lititz, five grandchildren: Amber, Haley, Hunter, David, Laurie, four great-grandchildren, and a sister, Reda wife of Glenn Thomas of Lititz. Preceding him in death is a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Brown, a brother, John Blough, and a sister, Betty Hoffman.
Due to public health guidelines with COVID-19, services for Fritz will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Fritz's memory to Compassionate Care Hospice, 3359 Paxton Street, Suite 5, Harrisburg, PA 17111. To send the family online condolences please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com