Fredric P. Lutcher III, of Lancaster, PA and formerly of Newtown, PA, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023. Born in Williamsport, PA, he was the son of the late Dorothy (Bixler) and Frederick Lutcher. He was the beloved husband to Donna (Smith) Lutcher with whom he celebrated 52 years of marriage.
Fred received his B.A. in International Relations from Lehigh University and was a Certified Financial Analyst. He was the Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Tandem Investment Partners. He enjoyed working in New York City for over 25 years and Princeton, NJ for the balance of his career. Fred enjoyed gardening, model trains, and singing in the choir at the United Methodist Church of Newtown, where he also served as the Treasurer. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Fredric C. Lutcher and Kristin (Lutcher) Bracken, daughter-in-law, Rachael S. Lutcher and son-in-law, Michael J. Bracken; his grandchildren: Benjamin F. Lutcher, Elsa B. Lutcher, Avery M. Bracken and Gavin M. Bracken.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Speranza Animal Rescue, https://www.speranzarescue.org/ or Pennsylvania Poodle Rescue, https://poodle.rescueme.org/Pennsylvania.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, April 7 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. With a reception following the service. Family and friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private.
To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com