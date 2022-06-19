Fredericka (Freddie) Albert, age 101, passed away on May 27, 2022 in Lititz, PA. Born in Harrisburg PA, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Scholl Laucks and Verna Stauffer Laucks.
She was graduate of Palmyra High School, Lebanon Valley College, and completed post-graduate work at Columbia University, Hofstra University, and the University of Mexico. She taught English at Hershey High School in Hershey, PA, and Freeport and Locust Valley High Schools on Long Island, NY.
Freddie was a world-traveler, avid birder, and loved Shakespeare. She enjoyed playing bridge, swimming, photography, and the arts.
She is survived by a sister Margaret Gibble and niece Liz Dentzer in Reading, PA, and a nephew Ernie Gibble in Chicago, IL.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster, 538 W. Chestnut Street, Lancaster PA on June 22, 2022 at 5:30pm.
