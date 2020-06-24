Frederick William Phillips II

Fred Phillips of Brethren Village, Lititz, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of June 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Wendell and Rita Agnes (Hubert) Phillips, and two infant sisters.
Fred leaves behind his son, Peter (Lisa) Phillips and their two sons, Kyle and Ryan; his daughter Krista (Eric) Wise and their son, Corey; and his son Michael Phillips. He also leaves behind his sister Mary Phillips (Rick Sayre); his brother John (Barbara) Phillips; and his brother Joseph Phillips. He also leaves behind two devoted friends, Todd Spare and Patricia Neff.
Fred was born in Detroit, Michigan and grew up in Farmington, Michigan, graduating from Our Lady of Sorrows High School in 1963. He graduated from Michigan State University in 1967 with a degree in agricultural engineering. He was a proud member of Alpha Gamma Rho agricultural fraternity. Additionally, Fred did graduate work at Pennsylvania State University. Upon graduation Fred worked briefly in California before moving to New Holland, Pennsylvania as an agricultural engineer for Sperry-New Holland. During this time he received several patents for his work. He also worked for Clean-Burn Inc. of Leola.
Fred's love of farming grew out of spending his summers on his uncle's farm in Michigan. Fred organized a chapter of the Minneapolis-Moline Collectors Club and was proud of his own collection of antique tractors and plows. He was a member of the Rough-and-Tumble Collectors Association. Another favorite hobby of his was model railroading.
Fred loved his family and friends greatly.
Due to the Covid quarantine he, however was not able to have these visitors the last several months. But he was under loving care from the staff at Brethren Village.
Cremation has been accorded to Fred through the Furman Home for Funerals of Leola, and a private memorial service at Brethren Village will take place. At a later date there will be a funeral service at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, Michigan, where he will be laid to rest with his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Brethren Village, Lititz, Pennsylvania; Rough-and-Tumble Collectors Association, Kinzers, Pennsylvania and Minneapolis-Moline Collectors Association. Furman's – Leola
