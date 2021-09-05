Frederick Whitmyer, Jr.

Frederick "Boone" Whitmye,r Jr., 64, son of the late Frederick Whitmye,r Sr., Sandra Ruhl and step father Ronald Ruhl, passed away peacefully at home on August 31, 2021.
Fred is survived by his sons, Noah (Teena) and Keith (Jordan) Whitmyer, step son, Jeremy Millard, granddaughters, Ryleigh and Lexi, brothers, Vernon and Shawn (Diane) Whitmyer, ex-wife, Kim Bartlow, and a niece and two nephews.
Fred was employed by Bickles Chips, Aluminum 2000, and Wendy's. He was a huge James Bond fan, an avid bowler, loved going to the beach, playing cards with his family, and his cats Gatsby and Stitches.
A time for friends and family to gather will be held at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, on September 11 from 11-12 PM, followed by a memorial service at 12 PM. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.
