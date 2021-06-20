Frederick W. Walter, 81, of Elizabethtown, formerly of York, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at home. Born Wednesday, November 1, 1939 in York, he was the son of the late Clyde and Margaret (Peters) Walter. He was married 58 years to Marie E. (Deitz) Walter.
Fred was a 1957 graduate of William Penn High School and a 1959 graduate of Stevens Trade School, both in York. He worked for over 30 years as a design engineer for SKF, Inc. in Hanover. Most recently, he was employed by Manheim Auto Auction. A 32nd degree mason, Fred was Past Master of Lodge #266, F&AM, York, and a member of Knights Templar. He was also a 50 year member of Yorkshire United Methodist Church. A car enthusiast, Fred attended numerous Indianapolis 500's. He also enjoyed bowling.
In addition to his wife, Fred is survived by two children: Elizabeth Ann Fry and husband Charles of New Bloomfield and a son Scott Frederick Walter and wife Laura of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren and one great grandson.
Visitation with family will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at John S. Sell Memorial Chapel, Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 from 10:00-11:00 AM. A Masonic Service conducted by York Lodge # 266 will begin at 11:00 AM with a memorial service immediately following. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Fred's memory to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.