Frederick W. Caswell, 68, formerly of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in Forksville, PA. He was born in Columbia, son of the late Lloyd E. and Mildred Miller Caswell.
He is survived by daughter: Melissa A. Downing (fiancé: Marcus G. Allsup), Mount Joy. One sister: Lorraine M. Dommel, Columbia. Several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother: Dennis Caswell and one sister: Shirley Culp.
A Private Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Silver Spring Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
