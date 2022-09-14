Frederick Thomas "Tom" Bell, 78, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at his residence. Born in Elwood City, he was the son of the late Andrew Frederick and Amelia (Herge) Bell. Tom was the husband of Mary (Tranum) Bell with whom he celebrated 30 years of marriage this past May 10th.
Tom graduated from Lincoln High School in Ellwood City, PA in 1961. He went on to join the Navy, where he proudly served his country on the USS Independence during the Vietnam War. Tom was an avid golfer in his younger years and followed the sport until his passing. While Tom loved many sports, unquestionably his favorite teams were always the Steelers and Penn State Football, except when he was coaching the sports teams of each one of his children or watching his grandchildren's game. He had a long career in technology management service and was afforded an opportunity to travel the country on business.
Surviving in addition to his wife Mary are three children, Todd Bell, husband of Jennifer of Bluffton, SC, Susan Bell of Baltimore, and Steven Bell, husband of Amanda of Fairfield, PA; a step-son, Herbert Malone, Jr., husband of Jessica of Bainbridge; seven grandchildren, Kamren Bell, Amanda Bell, Emily Bell, Chloe Bell, Zachary Malone, Dylan Malone, Jayden Bell; and a sister, Judy Neely, wife of George of Indianapolis, IN.
He was preceded in death by a son, Mark Bell and a step-daughter, Kristina Thompson.
A funeral service honoring Tom's life will be held at the Mount Joy Church of God, 30 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Mount Tunnel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bainbridge Church of God, 7 N. 2nd St, P.O. Box 374, Bainbridge, PA 17502 or the Mount Joy Church of God (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com