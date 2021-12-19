Frederick Thomas Koppelman, 87, entered into rest on Tuesday December 14, 2021 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.
A graveside service will be11 AM Wednesday December 22, 2021 at Prospect Hill Cemetery York, PA. Those attending should meet at the Pennsylvania Ave. entrance to the cemetery by 10:45 AM. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave., York, PA is assisting with arrangements
