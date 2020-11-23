Frederick Schaeffer Augustine, 84, of Lititz, passed away at The Gardens of Stevens on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born in Stoystown, PA to the late Mark Elwood and Mary (Schaeffer) Augustine. Fred was the husband of Catherine (Brandt) Augustine for 34 years.
He graduated form Millersville State Teacher's College and taught Industrial Arts Metal Shop at Palmyra High School and then Warwick High School until 1969. Fred then was a self-employed residential general contractor.
Fred served with Company B (CLR) 103rd Medical Battalion, Lancaster, of the PA National Guard for 3 years. A handyman, he enjoyed yard work, repairing furniture and helping Catherine at their Middletown Flea Market antique stand.
In addition to Catherine, Fred is survived by a stepson, Steven E. Krebs (Trisha) of Friendswood, TX, two grandchildren, Andrew and Caroline Krebs; two brothers, Paul Augustine (Sandy) of Altoona and John Augustine of Florida; and his sister-in-law, Sarah Augustine, wife of the late Mark Elwood Augustine, Jr., who died in 1999, of Delaware.
Interment will be private.
