Frederick M. "Fred" Kreider, 73, of Conestoga View passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Clarence H. and L. Virginia Armentrout Kreider. He was a member of Mountville Mennonite Church and enjoyed singing, having sung with the Moment of Glad Tidings, eating, and current events. Fred's favorite radio station was 90.3 FM.
He is survived by a step sister: A. Elizabeth Witmer, Lititz. Step brother: Daniel S. Weaver, Willow Street. Half-sister: Martha J. (Glenn J.) Lippart, Lititz. Step sister-in-law: Alverna "Sue" Weaver, Willow Street. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by Step brother: Clayton E. Weaver.
The Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Conestoga View, 900 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Viewing from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment in Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Conestoga View or Faith Friendship Ministries, PO Box 567, Mountville, PA 17554. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com