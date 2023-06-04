We are sad to announce the passing of Frederick Landis Oberholtzer of Lititz, PA, formerly of Timonium, MD on May 29, 2023 at the age of 92 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Hazleton to Landis and Marie (Diggeman) Oberholtzer on August 18, 1930.
He attended Penn State U. and Johns Hopkins U. He served two years with the Army in Germany during the Korean War.
He was retired from AT&T. His favorite after retirement job was as an usher for the Baltimore Orioles. He loved to sing and sang with the Chorus of the Chesapeake in Dundalk, MD for years, as well as church choirs and weddings. He liked travelling the U.S.A. and fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Emily S. née Meier, two children Lynn Oberholtzer and Ward (Tina) Oberholtzer, grandchildren Jake, Katie and Emma, a sister Shirley Ries of Scottsdale, AZ and several nieces and nephews.
Burial arrangements with the VA are private but the family would love friends to call on them on Sunday, June 11, 2023 from 12 PM to 5 PM at their home.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Lititz United Methodist Church 201 Market St Lititz where Fred was a member and volunteer, or donate to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011.