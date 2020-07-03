Frederick K. Dettinger, age 86, of Paradise, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Marianne L. Dettinger who passed away on November 7, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Karl and Hedwig Dettinger.
In his free time, Fred loved fishing, baking, reading, gardening, and going to the casino.
He is survived by 2 sons: Robert husband of Darlene Butz Dettinger of Strasburg and Frederick husband of Theresa Ferro Dettinger of Wake Forrest, NC, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Margaret Goldbach of Centereach, NY.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
