Frederick K. Dettinger

Frederick K. Dettinger

Frederick K. Dettinger, age 86, of Paradise, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Marianne L. Dettinger who passed away on November 7, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Karl and Hedwig Dettinger.

In his free time, Fred loved fishing, baking, reading, gardening, and going to the casino.

He is survived by 2 sons: Robert husband of Darlene Butz Dettinger of Strasburg and Frederick husband of Theresa Ferro Dettinger of Wake Forrest, NC, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Margaret Goldbach of Centereach, NY.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Plant a tree in memory of Frederick Dettinger
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Shivery Funeral Home

111 Elizabeth Street
Christiana, PA 17509
610-593-5967
www.shiveryfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter