HE IS RISEN!! Christ is risen from the dead! On the very day we celebrated our risen Savior, our family suffered the earthly loss of our beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother. But we know that he is home in Heaven with His Savior. Jesus is the Resurrection and the Life; whoever believes in Him will live even if he dies. (John 11:25). Because we serve a risen Savior, we can truly say, "Death, where is your victory? Grave, where is your sting?" (1Cor. 15:55). Christ has won the victory!
Frederick J. Homsher, age 67, of Kinzers, PA, went home to Jesus on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. He was the husband of Thelma R. Martin Homsher, with whom he celebrated 41 years of marriage on October 20th. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Calvin & Ellen Harsh Homsher.
He was an active member of Calvary Monument Bible Church, where he served in the children's ministry, AWANA, and on the missions committee. He graduated from Conestoga Valley High School class of 1972. In the past Fred worked for Quality Custom Kitchens and then along with his wife at Christ's Home, Paradise, as house parents. Fred had also worked at Bratton Wood Crafts of Intercourse and Hess Mills. He enjoyed camping and woodworking.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Rhoda wife of Nathan Parker of Quinton, NJ, 4 grandchildren: Lila, Lauren, Caden and Noah, 5 siblings: Bonnie wife of Bob Weikert of East Petersburg, Amelia wife of Barry Hoerni of Jacobus, PA, Gary husband of Sue Bray Homsher of Paradise, Joe Homsher of Lancaster, Kathy wife of Kevin Wenrich of Gap. He was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Delores Aughenbaugh, Harriet Kirkland and Wayne Homsher.
A memorial service will take place from the Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA, on Saturday, April 10th at 10 a.m with Pastor Chris Lenhart officiating. There will be a casual greeting time following the service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the CMBC Missions Fund. shiveryfuneralhome.com