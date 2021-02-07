Frederick J. "Freddy" Eshelman

Frederick Joseph "Freddy" Eshelman, 69, peacefully passed into our Lord's Care to join his Mother, Father, Grandparents, and many dear Aunts and Uncles, all of whom he adored. Freddy resided in Strasburg with his family during his younger years. He loved his Hillcrest Ave. home that he shared with his parents and four siblings.
He loved watching tractors plow the fields from his breezeway rocking chair. He also loved watching for dirigibles, hot air balloons, trees swaying in the wind, eating, listening to music on his record player and living room stereo, rocking in his rocking chair, eating, Lawrence Welk on the TV, a fire in the fireplace, looking out the front window for visitors, eating, picking field corn and feeding it to the birds, cutting garden flowers and watering them with the garden hose. On car rides, he was always on the lookout for his beloved Rose of Sharon shrub.
He touched countless lives in a beautiful way beyond words. His childlike spirit and beautiful smile captured the heart of anyone privileged to meet him. His middle years were spent residing at his "Sheephill" home in New Holland where he blossomed and grew with great love and support from his caregivers. The past five years were spent in a nursing home.
He retired from the Occupational Development Center where he spent his working years sorting nuts and bolts and learned a few other skills.
His family would especially like to thank his "Sheephill Family" staff Gloria, Crystal, Dave, Melody and many others who supported Fred with superior love and compassion. They helped him develop to his highest potential and provided outstanding care to his physical, emotional and spiritual needs. Also, thanks to his neighbors Harold and Bev Wiker and Judy and Don Harrod, who faithfully blessed him with continuous cards and flowers. Our deepest gratitude.
Freddy is survived by his sisters: Kathleen Jaczynski of Mount Joy, Virginia Eshelman wife of the late Jose Dial of Madrid, Spain, and Christine married to John Kurtz of Lancaster, and his brother, Frank Eshelman of Chandler, AZ.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Freddy's memory to the Occupational Development Center, 840 Martha Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com