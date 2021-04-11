Frederick J. "Fred" Griffiths, 77, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Moravian Manor Communities. Born in Ashland, he was the son of the late Fred "Fritz" and Louise (Brown) Griffiths. Fred was the husband of the late Carol A. (Paul) Griffiths who passed away on May 3, 2019.
He attended Calvary Bible Church in Mount Joy.
Surviving are two children, Fred Griffiths, Jr., husband of Misty, of Lititz and Paula Griffiths, of San Francisco, CA; 4 grandchildren, McKenna and Kaden Griffiths and Indigo and Grace White; and a brother, Robert Griffiths, husband of Julie of Mt. Carmel.
A funeral service honoring Fred's life will be held at Calvary Bible Church, 629 Union School Road, Mount Joy, in the Narthex on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 6 PM. The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 6 PM. Private interment will take place at Odd Fellow Cemetery in Trevorton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society (https://donate3.cancer.org/) or Calvary Bible Church (https://www.cbcmj.org/). To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com