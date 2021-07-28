Frederick H. "Fred" Webberson III, 59, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Ft. Bragg, NC, he was the son of Helen Nunnery Eshleman of Mount Joy and Frederick H. Webberson II of FL.
Fred was a graduate of Manheim Central High School class of 1979. He then went to work at AMP, Inc. before enrolling at East Carolina University, Greensville where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science. Most recently, Fred worked for Blue Cross in Harrisburg. Fred enjoyed playing guitar, reading, writing, drawing, and expanding his knowledge.
Surviving in addition to his parents, are two children, Stephen Webberson of Farmville, VA and Emily Webberson of Richmond, VA; a sister, Dawn Coover, wife of Terrance of Mount Joy; a brother, Jason Landis, husband of Robin of Manheim; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by Chester Landis and Robert Eshleman. Fred was also preceded in death by his dogs, Barney and Star.
A graveside service honoring Fred's life will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 1756 Mount Pleasant Road, Mount Joy on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com