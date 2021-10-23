Frederick H. “Fred” Lando, 76, formerly of Churchtown, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021 at his home in Leola. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Winfield and Thelma (Gordon) Lando. He was the husband of Marie (Fronczak) Lando, and celebrated 49 years of marriage in September.
Fred served in the U.S. Army. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching baseball and Penn State Football.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: 4 sons, Edward Lando, Gerald married to Karen Lando, Frederick M. married to Alicia Lando, Mark Lando; 3 grandchildren, Damon, Eric and Kaylee; a sister, Letty Clark; a brother Gerald G. Lando.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 1 PM at the Churchtown United Methodist Cemetery, 2170 Main St., Narvon, PA.
Furman's -- Leola
