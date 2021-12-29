Frederick “Fred” R. Hughes, Sr., 82, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Kent Island, MD, passed away suddenly on Monday, December 20, 2021. He was the son of the late Clarence R. Hughes and Mary A. E. (Schellenberger) Hughes. He was married to Bonnie L. Hughes for 35 years.
Fred graduated from Franklin & Marshall College and was a John Marshall Society member. He worked at RCA Corporation, General Electric, Burle Industries, and Philips North America until retiring. During retirement, he taught for 12 years at 3B’s Captain’s School for OUPV and Master Captain’s Licenses.
He loved music and boating and was an incredible musician playing low brass and acoustic bass with the New Holland Band, Bainbridge Band, Malta Band, Tiny Wright Orchestra, Chesapeake Bay Community Band, Lancaster Senior Symphony, Willow Valley Silver and Gold Tones and numerous jazz combos including Jack Frank and The Majors. Fred was a lifetime member of the United States Power Squadron. He belonged to the Susquehannock Power Squadron and was a founding member of the Lancaster Power Squadron. He was a proud member of Masonic Lamberton Lodge No. 476.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Fred R. Hughes, Jr., daughter, Cheryl L. Hughes, sister, Clarice E. Cooper, and grandchildren, Fred R. Hughes III and Sarah M. Hughes. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas L. and James A. Hughes and his first wife, Barbara J. Hughes.
Interment will be private.
