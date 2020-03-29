Frederick "Fred" Michael McEachern, age 97, of Manheim, PA passed away on December 31, 2019. Prior to Manheim, Fred resided in Lititz, PA and Jacksonville, FL for many happy years. Fred was born in Boston, Mass., on March 13, 1922 to the late Daniel J. and Elizabeth Ryan McEachern. He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Brennan McEachern; a son, Timothy James McEachern; his brother, Joseph McEachern; four sisters, Gertrude Irwin, Elizabeth Ryan, Alice McEachern, and Edith Smith. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Mary M. Fitzgerald of Roanoke, VA, Patricia Kimmel (Dave) of Lititz, PA, Michael F. McEachern of Grandy, NC, John P. McEachern of Titusville, FL, and Carol Pogue (Billy) of Manheim, PA. Plus, 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Also, his good friends and neighbors at the Highlands at Warwick in Lititz.
Upon graduation from high school, Fred embarked on an adventure with the CCC, one of the earliest New Deal programs, and set out west to Wyoming in 1940. Following that, he enlisted in the US Navy on January 13, 1941. He served in both WWII and the Korean Wars aboard numerous destroyers in the Mediterranean, North Atlantic, and Pacific fleets. The USS Badger was his first assignment and most memorable. He advanced to the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer Class E-9 when discharged. Following his naval retirement in 1962, Fred joined the Navy Resale System as the merchandise manager for a 20 year plus career. This job took Fred to many places throughout the world. From Virginia to Sicily, Cuba, Louisiana and finally, Florida, Fred managed the staff and stores. He was competent and kind to all of his employees. Following his second retirement, Fred settled in Jacksonville, Florida for a time. He came to the Lancaster area of Pennsylvania to settle for his final years the fall of 1997, spending his time doing what he loved with his friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request you make a donation to your favorite charity in Fred's name.
"May the road rise to meet you, may the wind be ever at your back; may the sun shine warm upon your face and the rain fall softly on your fields; and until we meet again, may God hold you in the hollow of his hand."
