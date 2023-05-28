Frederick "Fred" H. Jones, 87, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2023. Fred was the husband of Kathy Jones of New Providence, PA.
As a founding member of the Welsh Mountaineer's Biker Club, Fred had a passion for riding his Harley. He was a cross-country truck driver for many years, always coming back with memorable experiences to share.
To his friends, Fred was larger than life. To his family, he was always full of fascinating stories from the time he had a beer with John Wayne, to the time a Zippo lighter saved his life. Fred was loved by many and will be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 4, 2023.
Online condolences may be made at: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »