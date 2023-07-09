Frederick Fleck Kepner, 97, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Evergreen Hospice at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born March 18, 1926, in Altoona, PA, he was the son of the late Harry A. Kepner and Miriam (Fleck) Kepner. He was married to Marjorie (Hutchison) Kepner for 68 years before her passing in 2020.
Frederick was a 1944 graduate of Huntingdon High School, Huntingdon, PA. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II from 1944-1946. Fred earned his undergraduate degree from Juniata College. He received his Master of Education and PA School Superintendent Certificate from The Pennsylvania State University.
Fred was an elementary school teacher and principal at Three Springs Elementary before he became the supervising principal of the elementary schools in the Southern Huntingdon County School District. He served as supervising elementary principal at the Captain Jack School District (now Mount Union Area). He spent most of his career as assistant superintendent in charge of both administration and curriculum in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.
Fred retired in 1989 after serving 25 years at Wilkes-Barre Area. After retirement Fred and Marge spent winters in North Fort Myers, FL, while still maintaining their primary residence in Wilkes-Barre. They moved to Masonic Village in 2005.
Fred was a 32nd Degree member of the Freemasons for over 60 years. He was a member of the Scottish Rite in the Valley of Bloomsburg, Irem Temple Shriners in Wilkes-Barre, and Donegal Area High Twelve Club. He also was a member of The American Legion Conewago Post # 329 in Elizabethtown. In earlier years he was a volunteer fireman and volunteer EMT in Three Springs, Mount Union, and Huntingdon.
Fred is survived by two children: Frederick (Diane) of Maytown and Joel (Dale) of Marlton, NJ. Also, surviving are nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister (Marian Quinn) and a brother (Robert Kepner), both of Huntingdon, PA.
A celebration of Fred's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday July 29, 2023 in Sell Chapel, Masonic Village, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA. Interment will be in the Columbarium at Sell Chapel. A time of visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Fred's honor to Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity, 443 Fairview Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com