Frederick F. Suess, 89, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, April 1, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Frederick C. "Fritz" and Philomina (Gross) Suess. Fred was the loving husband of the late Urania (Brockie) Suess, and they shared 60 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2014.
Fred graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School with the Class of 1951. He honorably served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy and later the U.S. Naval Reserve, attaining the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. He worked as a manufacturing engineer for the former Bulova Technologies in Lancaster. Earlier in life he was actively involved with his sons in Boy Scouting. Fred and his wife enjoyed going on road trips and visiting casinos. Over the years, he developed a hobby building airplane and 3-D mechanical models. He also had a passion for trains. He was a Charter Member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church and was a former 3rd Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of American Legion Post 34 and the Lancaster Liederkranz.
Fred is survived by seven children: Christine M. Ginnett of Lancaster, Robert J. Suess (Sharon) of Columbia, Michael D. Suess (Robin E.) of Landisville, James F. Suess (Ruthie) of Richland, WA, William A. Suess (Terry) of Milton, DE, Joseph P. Suess (Robin V.) of The Dalles, OR, and Colleen T. Markle (Jeff) of Dover, PA. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, his brother John Suess (Mary) of Lancaster, and his beloved Siberian Husky, Rusty. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Kimberle Hanna.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing which will be held from 6 PM to 8 PM on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 441 North George St., Millersville, PA 17551. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Monday, April 11, 2022, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601, with Father Peter I. Hahn as Celebrant. Friends will be received at the church beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fred's memory may be made to the America Heart Association at heart.org. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com