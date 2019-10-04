Frederick F. "Fred" Wiegand, Jr., 88, of Lititz, PA went to his heavenly home on Tuesday evening, October 1, 2019 at Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Palmyra, after a brief illness. Fred was born in Lancaster to the late Frederick F. Wiegand, Sr., and Emily A. (Bowman) Wiegand. He was the husband of the late Lillian F. Wiegand who passed away August 26, 2019. They were married for 65 years.
Fred proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
Fred was a skilled plumber by trade. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling. Fred and his wife Lillian enjoyed blessing others through their gift of hospitality and hosting Bible studies in their home. He also enjoyed helping Lillian with reflexology. Fred enjoyed spending time at their cabin near Raystown Lake where he enjoyed campfires and picnics with his family and friends. Fred will be most remembered for his loving and giving spirit.
He is survived by seven children, Karen, wife of Jason Sensenig, Deborah Fassnacht, Freda, wife of Daniel Beachy, Fred Wiegand, husband of Marilyn, Connie, wife of Keith Shelley, Gary Wiegand, husband of Londa, and Kim Wiegand, 21 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two siblings, Elizabeth (Sue) Watson, of Fairless Hills, and Dorothy M. South, of Stevens. Fred was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jeff Fassnacht.
A funeral service will be held on Monday morning, October 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Manheim Brethren In Christ Church, 54 N. Penryn Rd., Manheim, PA 17545. Interment will follow in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim with Military Honors. The family will receive guests during a viewing at the church on Monday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Contributions in memory of Fred may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675 or to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1315 Cedar Cliff Drive, Suite 100 Camp Hill, PA 17011. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Tuesday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.