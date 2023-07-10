Frederick Edward Poorbaugh passed into eternity with Jesus on July 4, 2023. He was born on Oct. 21, 1945 at Fort Riley, KS and grew up in NM. He was a brilliant scholar and academic achiever, graduating with honors from Stanford and Yale.
He served as a pastor in several churches, living in 10 states. He moved to Lancaster County for employment as a hospice chaplain, after some years in training others in palliative care.
Fred loved God's creation-desert, mountains, lakes and forests, and enjoyed hiking, camping and hunting.
He was a member of Wesley Church, with staff and friends there who gave Fred tremendous help on his journey with melanoma. Throughout his life, Fred was blessed to be a blessing to both the poor and the dying. He was known for his sense of humor and faithfulness,
He is survived by daughter Evelyn, sons Erick (Sheryl), Nathan, and Ranganai Simango; his son's mother Ann Poorbaugh (nee Wagner); 2 grandsons, 2 granddaughters; and 2 sisters in NM.
Friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service on Tuesday, July 11 at 11:00 AM at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566. There will be a visitation 10:30-11:00. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be given to Wesley Church.
