Frederick Edward Poorbaugh, 77, most recently of Drumore, PA, joined his Lord Jesus in eternity on July 4, 2023. Born on Oct. 21, 1945, at Fort Riley, KS, he grew up in NM. An extraordinary scholar and academic achiever, Fred graduated with honors from Stanford and Yale.
He served as a pastor in several churches, living in 10 states. His move to Lancaster County for employment as a hospice chaplain followed some years in training others in palliative care.
Fred treasured God's creation - desert, mountains, lakes, and forests - and he loved hiking, camping, and hunting.
Many recent friends, old friends, and family members gave Fred faithful support on his journey with melanoma. Throughout his life, Fred was blessed to be a blessing to both the poor and the dying. He was known for his sense of humor and love of family.
Fred was married to Ann Wagner Poorbaugh on May 25, 1985, whom he met in NM while she was working as a nurse. He is survived by his wife, Ann, of WA; daughter Evelyn (Lea) of MA, with granddaughters Josephine and Antonia; son Erick (Sheryl), of KS, with grandsons Caleb and David; son Nathan (Alyssa) of WA; son Ranganai Simango, of VA; and 2 sisters, Mary and Patty, of NM.
A private service of remembrance was held by his family.
