Frederick ("Ding") Edward Elslager, 98, of Columbia, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at St. Anne's Retirement Community. He was the beloved husband of Mary Margaret Seebauer with whom he was married 60 years until her death in 2013.
A lifelong Columbia resident, he was the son of Frederick George and Elizabeth Anna Maurer Elslager. Fred was a devoted parishioner of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Columbia, where he was a member of the Holy Name Society and volunteered many years with the parish's annual fastnacht bake sale.
Following his education at Columbia High School, Fred enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country during World War II. He was stationed in the Pacific Theater where he served in New Guinea and the Philippines as a tank commander with Company C, 775th Tank Battalion, 8th Armored Division. He was awarded a Purple Heart, Asiatic Pacific Theater medal with 2 bronze stars, Philippine Liberation ribbon with 1 bronze star, American Theater medal, and Victory medal.
During his working years Fred was employed by several Columbia businesses, including American Store Company, Susquehanna Glass Company, Keeley Stove Company, and Columbia Malleable Castings Company (now Anvil ASC) where he retired as the Machine Shop superintendent in 1986 with 36 years of service.
He belonged to numerous Veterans and Fraternal organizations in Columbia. Through the Knights of Columbus he volunteered as a pall bearer for people without families, which he considered an honor.
Fred enjoyed fishing, hunting, yard work and traveling around the U.S. He spent a lot of time tinkering at his work bench fixing things and creating new parts for old items. Fred especially looked forward to Sunday picnics with family and friends where he was the chicken barbeque master chef.
He is survived by his children, Alice M., wife of Arthur L. Best II, Lancaster; Margaret A., wife of Thomas D. Willis, Columbia; and Frederick J., husband of Tierney M. Smith, Columbia; 4 grandchildren, Arthur L. Best IV, Alison M. Froehler, Janae M. Elslager and Fredrick W. Elslager; and 5 great grandchildren, Jordan J. Froehler, Margaret A. Froehler, Frederick S. Elslager, Theodore F. Elslager and Benjamin S. Elslager. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, 3 sisters, a grandson Arthur L. Best III, and a great granddaughter Adira C. Elslager.
The family would like to thank Rev. Norman C. Hohenwarter, Jr. and the staff of St. Anne's Retirement Community for their compassionate care during Fred's final years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 409 Cherry Street, Columbia, PA 17512 on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Daniel C. Mitzel as celebrant. A visitation will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut Street, Columbia, PA from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Friends may also call at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Final Commendation and Farewell will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery with full military honors with Red Rose Honor Guard and VET 21 Gun Salute.
Please omit flowers. Contributions to Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 409 Cherry Street, Columbia, PA 17512 in Fred's memory would be deeply appreciated.
