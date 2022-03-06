Frederick E. Titus, 93, died February 13, 2022. He was born in New Rochelle, New York. He lived on Long Island for many decades and retired to Pennsylvania.
As a Chief Project Manager for Consulting Engineers and Contractors in the New York area, he supervised the contruction of highways and bridges. He was highly respected for his quiet demeanor, intelligence and practical wisdom. He left the world a better place. He is survived by four children and his wife of 42 years.
