Frederick E. McMichael, Sr., age 87, of Oxford, PA, went home to be with his Lord & Savior on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was loved and cared for by his wife, June M. Cregger McMichael, with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage with on April 20th. He was born in Philadelphia, son of the late Franklin J. & Gladys Irene Brehm McMichael. He was a member of the Grace Baptist Church of Oxford and a graduate of Oxford High School Class of 1951.
Fred was a lifelong farmer, living on the same farm all of his life. Fred had also worked for High Steel retiring in 1997. He drove school bus for the Solanco and Oxford Area Schools for over 40 years. He also provided transportation to the Amish community. He enjoyed singing in church, mowing his lawn, sitting on his porch watching the deer and birds.
Surviving besides his wife are 4 children: Cynthia wife of John Chambers of West Grove, Fred McMichael, Jr. at home, Darlene McMichael of Oxford, Timothy S. husband of Sabrena Campbell McMichael of Oxford, 7 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Franklin J. McMichael, Jr.
Funeral service will take place from the Grace Baptist Church, 1191 Limestone Road, Oxford, PA, on Saturday, November 7th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastors Michael Downs and Ryan Combs will be officiating. Interment will be in the Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to the Grace Baptist Church Missions Fund. If attending please observe COVID guidelines.