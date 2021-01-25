Frederick D. Rice, 76, Gardners, PA passed Thursday, January 21, 2021 at his home. Born November 6, 1944 in Carlisle, PA the son of the late Harold and Loretta Group Rice. Mr. Rice is survived by his wife, Carrie Lichty Rice.
Fred was a lifelong fruit farmer on his family farm. He also had a fruit stand at Roots Farmers Market in Lancaster every Tuesday for many years.
In addition to his wife, Fred is survived by three children: Holly Jo Hoak and husband Scott of York Springs, PA, Angie Myers and husband Duane of New Oxford, PA, Timothy D. Rice and wife Heidi of Spring Grove, PA, six grandchildren: Koty Hoak, Bailey Hoak, Nikita Myers, Camden Rice, Braxton Rice, Jaden Rice, two brothers: Marlin Rice, Lonnie Rice and a sister, Linda Murtoff.
Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM at Monahan Funeral Home, Gettysburg, PA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.