Frederick D. Hess, age 69, of Pequea, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was the husband of Barbara Ressler Hess. He was born in New Providence, son of the late Joseph L. and Dorothy Eager Hess.

Fred enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, boating, and hunting where is was an excellent marksman.

Surviving besides his wife is a son, Jerry husband of Shelly Roland Hess of Sutton, AK, a granddaughter, Courtni, companion of Kyle Habenec, of Fort Myers, FL, a great-grandson on the way, 2 brothers: Donald Hess, companion of Colette Harnley of Lancaster, and Steve, husband of Pamala Kendig Hess of Quarryville. He was preceded in death by 4 brothers: Joseph Jr., George, Richard, and John Hess.

A memorial service will take place at the convenience of the family. reynoldsandshivery.com

